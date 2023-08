In a statement on Friday, the United Nations warned that war and famine are "threatening to destroy" Sudan completely, amid ongoing fierce battles in the country since April 15 between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.



UN Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, stated that "the war in Sudan has created a humanitarian emergency with immense ramifications. This conflict, coupled with hunger, diseases, and displacement, now poses a threat to the entire nation."



AFP