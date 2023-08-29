British Foreign Secretary to Visit China for In-Depth Discussions on Bilateral Relations

2023-08-29 | 03:26
British Foreign Secretary to Visit China for In-Depth Discussions on Bilateral Relations
British Foreign Secretary to Visit China for In-Depth Discussions on Bilateral Relations

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is set to visit China on Wednesday, as announced by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.
The ministry stated in a statement that "James Cleverly, Minister of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, will undertake an official visit to China on August 30."
Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbin, stated in a regular press conference that during Wednesday's visit that “both sides will hold in-depth discussions on China-UK relations, as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest."
 
 
 
AFP

