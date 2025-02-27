G20 finance meeting ends without consensus or communique

South Africa voiced dismay on Thursday that Group of 20 talks it hosted on global economic issues ended without consensus after top officials from several countries skipped it, and delegates remained far apart on issues like climate finance.



The two-day G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Cape Town failed to develop a joint communique. However, a "chair's summary" issued by the host said participants "reiterated the commitment to resisting protectionism."



But the talks were overshadowed by the absence of several key finance chiefs - such as from the United States, China, India, and Japan - and foreign aid cuts by major economies like the United States and Britain against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions.



South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said he was "not happy" the G20 meeting could not issue a joint communique.



"I can say now there are specific matters that will be a challenge, (such as) ... climate finance ... There is a difference of opinion on the way forward," Godongwana told a news conference.



Reuters