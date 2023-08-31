Moscow announces death of two Ukrainian soldiers during incursion

2023-08-31 | 07:13
Moscow announces death of two Ukrainian soldiers during incursion
Moscow announces death of two Ukrainian soldiers during incursion

A Russian official announced on Thursday that two Ukrainian "saboteurs" were killed and five others were captured while infiltrating the Bryansk region on the Russian border with Ukraine.

Other Russian territories to Ukraine have repeatedly reported shelling and attacks carried out by Ukrainian forces, including border infiltrations.

