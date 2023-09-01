Washington calls for calm in eastern Syria

The United States has called for an end to the fighting in eastern Syria, which has resulted in 45 deaths, including clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and local Arab tribal fighters.



Fighting has been ongoing since Sunday in the Deir ez-Zor province, triggered by the detention of Ahmed al-Khubail, the military leader of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council, known as Abu Khawla, in the city of Hasakah. This escalated into violence in areas near the Koniko gas field in eastern Deir ez-Zor, where the US-led coalition has a presence.



On Friday, the US Embassy in Syria posted on its "X" platform, expressing "deep concern about recent acts of violence" in Deir ez-Zor, Syria, and calling on all parties to de-escalate the situation.



The statement added, "We reaffirm our commitment to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people, ensuring the ultimate defeat of ISIS through cooperation with the Syrian Democratic Forces."



US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on Thursday that "CENTCOM continues to closely monitor events in northeastern Syria (…) and reaffirms its cooperation with the Syrian Democratic Forces to ensure a lasting defeat of ISIS."



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Friday that five armed individuals loyal to Ahmed al-Khubail were killed near Deir ez-Zor, bringing the total number of casualties since Sunday to 45, including 17 SDF fighters and five civilians.



The Deir ez-Zor Military Council, affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces, includes local fighters responsible for the security of areas in Deir ez-Zor that came under SDF control after the defeat of the Islamic State in the province.



The Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by the United States, consist of Kurdish and Arab factions, primarily led by the People's Protection Units (YPG). They are stationed on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, which divides the Deir ez-Zor province.



The Kurdish self-administration and the Syrian Democratic Forces, which constitute their military wing, govern their areas of control. They establish civilian and military local councils, especially in Arab-majority regions, in an attempt to mitigate Arab-Kurdish tensions.



There has been no comment from the Syrian Democratic Forces regarding the circumstances of al-Khubail's arrest, but they announced an "operation to enhance security" in their areas of control in Deir ez-Zor against the Islamic State and "criminal elements involved in drug trafficking and benefiting from arms smuggling."



Syria has been embroiled in a protracted conflict since 2011, resulting in the deaths of over half a million people, extensive infrastructure damage, and the displacement of more than half of the population both within and outside the country.







AFP