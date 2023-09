Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the city of Sochi overlooking the Black Sea in southern Russia on Monday, according to a Kremlin statement on Friday.



Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian presidency, said, "The talks will take place in Sochi on Monday." Ankara had earlier announced this week that the two presidents would discuss the possibility of reviving the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grains.



AFP