N. Korea stages ‘tactical nuclear attack’ drill
World News
2023-09-03 | 08:09
N. Korea stages ‘tactical nuclear attack’ drill
North Korea announced that it has carried out a simulated tactical nuclear attack drill, which involved launching two long-range cruise missiles.
The purpose of this exercise was to send a clear message to potential adversaries that North Korea is ready and prepared for a nuclear war scenario.
World News
North Korea
Drill
Nuclear
Next
Dialogue with China is not a sign of weakness: US Secretary of Commerce
US Biden surveys storm damage in Florida
Previous
