China plans to play ‘mediating role’ in Niger crisis

World News
2023-09-05 | 03:16
China plans to play ‘mediating role’ in Niger crisis

The Chinese government intends to play a "mediating role" in the political crisis in Niger, as announced by the Chinese Ambassador in Niamey in an interview with Nigerien national television. 

Ambassador Jiang Feng stated this following a meeting with Niger's Prime Minister Ali Muhammad al-Amin Zain, who was appointed by the military regime. Jiang stated that "the Chinese government intends to perform the role of a benevolent mediator, with full respect for the region's countries, to find a political solution to this Nigerien crisis.” 

He added that "China always adheres to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries" and encourages African nations "to solve their problems on their own." 

China is a major economic partner of Niger, particularly in the energy sector. 

Both countries are working on constructing a 2,000-kilometer-long oil pipeline, the longest in Africa, with the aim of exporting crude oil from the Agadem fields (southeast Niger) to the port of Seme in Benin. 

The Agadem fields are operated by the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), which has also established a refinery in Zinder in southern Niger with a production capacity of 20,000 barrels per day, in which the Chinese company holds the majority of the capital. 

Other Chinese companies are involved in the construction of the Kandadji Dam on the Niger River, a massive project worth 740 billion CFA francs (1.1 billion euros) in the far west of the country. It is expected to generate 629 gigawatts per hour annually to enable Niger to reduce its reliance on energy from neighboring Nigeria. 

After the coup, Nigeria stopped supplying electricity to Niger, in compliance with the sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). 

AFP 
 

