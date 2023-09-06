New Delhi prepares for G20 summit

India's preparations for the upcoming G20 summit include special forces, armored vehicles, and personnel tasked with dealing with monkeys, all while Prime Minister Narendra Modi gears up for a high-profile weekend.



Images have surfaced of Modi smiling on the streets of New Delhi, which will host world leaders at what is considered the highest-level summit India has ever hosted.



Modi has used his country's presidency of the G20 to portray himself domestically and internationally as a guarantor of his nation's strength and prosperity, seeking to bolster India's standing on the global stage ahead of next year's general elections.



Last year, India surpassed its former colonial ruler, Britain, to become the world's fifth-largest economy, while China overtook India this year to become the world's most populous country.



Here is an overview of the preparations to welcome G20 leaders:



Snipers: Tens of thousands of security personnel are participating in security operations, including snipers deployed on rooftops and anti-drone technology.



Black Cat Commandos: Indian security personnel with counter-terrorism training, known as "Black Cat Commandos," have been tasked with rapid deployment from helicopters and rappelling from ropes onto hotel rooftops where world leaders will stay.



Traffic Regulations: Traffic police have imposed "elaborate regulatory arrangements" and designated a vast area where vehicular access is restricted in most parts of the city. Armored cars will transport the leaders.



Business Closures: Commercial establishments have been ordered to close, effectively calming the congested roads and the cacophony of auto-rickshaw horns.



Summit Venue: The summit will be held at the newly renovated "Bharat Manadapam" convention center. The vast center overlooks the Yamuna River and features the historic "Purana Qila" or Old Fort dating back to the 16th century, along with the "Raj Ghat" memorial site where leaders plan to plant trees.



Clean-Up Campaign: Indian authorities launched a beautification campaign in the city of New Delhi, home to approximately 30 million people since India took over the G20 presidency last year. Authorities aim to change the reputation of the vast city known for its pollution and chaotic streets.



Homeless Relocation: Officials say over 4,000 homeless people living under bridges and on the city's road margins have been relocated to "shelters" ahead of the summit.



Fountains and Signage: Several long-dormant fountains have been reactivated, and road markings have been repainted after fading over the years.



Flower Pots: Around 70,000 flower pots have been placed throughout the city, turning plant maintenance and monitoring into a significant task. Thirty-five water tankers have been allocated to maintain their freshness, according to the Times of India.



Monkey and Mosquito Squads: A team of more than 30 people has been deployed to combat monkeys and erect monkey figurines to deter them from eating the flowers that have been arranged to welcome world leaders. Monkeys pose a significant threat to the city as they often disrupt gardens, offices, and residential building rooftops. Authorities have trained men to mimic the aggressive langur monkey, which is the natural enemy of the rhesus macaque monkey that causes problems in government green areas.



However, authorities have halted an attempt to address another issue facing the city – capturing and hiding thousands of stray dogs. The move triggered outrage among New Delhi residents and animal rights activists.



New Delhi also grapples with the dual problems of dengue and malaria, two diseases transmitted by mosquitoes. Eight mosquito control teams have been spraying pesticides in areas where mosquitoes are likely to breed in and around the summit site, according to the Hindustan Times. Additionally, groups of mosquito fish that feed on larvae have been released into about 180 lakes and fountains ahead of the conference.

AFP