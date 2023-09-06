Russia takes action to support the ruble

World News
2023-09-06 | 09:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia takes action to support the ruble
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia takes action to support the ruble

The Russian Central Bank announced on Wednesday a plan to increase its support for the ruble after the national currency experienced a significant decline following 18 months of Western sanctions imposed in response to the military intervention in Ukraine.

The Bank of Russia stated that it will sell 21.4 billion rubles (equivalent to 218.5 million dollars) of foreign currencies in the market daily between September 14 and 22. This amount is ten times greater than what it currently sells on a daily basis.
 

World News

Russia

Russian

Ruble

LBCI Next
Leaders of the EAC extend mission of DR Congo's regional military force
Russia Arrests Woman After Attack on Official in Eastern Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:05

Biden takes part in G20 summit and absence of Russian and Chinese counterparts

LBCI
World News
03:00

Britain intends to classify Russian Wagner Group as a "terrorist organization"

LBCI
World News
2023-09-03

Ukrainian Air Force announces destruction of 22 Russian drones in Odessa region

LBCI
World News
2023-09-01

A Russian-German man suspected of illegally exporting electronic components to Moscow arrested in Cyprus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:20

Zelenskiy warns of 'difficult winter' awaiting Ukraine

LBCI
World News
13:57

Washington imposes sanctions on brother of RSF leader in Sudan

LBCI
World News
13:18

Crossing between Pakistan, Afghanistan closed due to border guards’ clashes

LBCI
World News
12:16

US Blinken confirms his country's continued support for Kyiv

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-05

Fuel prices slightly decrease

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-24

Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:01

Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

New EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele commits to strengthening Lebanon ties amidst crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Gemayel meets Bellamy, urges support against Hezbollah's 'grip' on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Egyptian cargo plane arrives at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More