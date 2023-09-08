Kyiv condemns 'fake elections' In Russian-occupied territories

2023-09-08 | 09:41
Kyiv condemns &#39;fake elections&#39; In Russian-occupied territories
Kyiv condemns 'fake elections' In Russian-occupied territories

Ukraine condemned "fake elections" organized by Russia in the Ukrainian territories it has occupied since the beginning of its invasion of the country and in the Crimean Peninsula, calling on the international community to denounce them.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "The fake elections organized by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories have absolutely no value," urging Ukraine's partners to "condemn Russia's arbitrary practices, which are futile."
 

