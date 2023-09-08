News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zelenskyy acknowledges that Russian air superiority 'halts' Ukrainian counteroffensive
World News
2023-09-08 | 10:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelenskyy acknowledges that Russian air superiority 'halts' Ukrainian counteroffensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted on Friday that Russian air superiority is stopping the Ukrainian counteroffensive, expressing his regret for the Western military aid delay and sanctions targeting Moscow.
Zelenskyy stated during a conference in Kyiv, "If we are not in the sky while Russia is, they stop us from the sky. They halt our counteroffensive," also condemning "operations becoming more complex and slower, whether it concerns sanctions or Western arms supplies."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Russia
Counteroffensive
Sanctions
Moscow
Next
Blinken commends "exceptional resilience" of Ukrainians
French administrative judiciary supports government's decision to ban abaya in public schools
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-18
Ukraine drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic: Russia authorities
World News
2023-08-18
Ukraine drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic: Russia authorities
0
World News
2023-08-11
Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine
World News
2023-08-11
Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine
0
World News
2023-07-31
Moscow intensified attacks on Ukraine: Russian Defense Minister
World News
2023-07-31
Moscow intensified attacks on Ukraine: Russian Defense Minister
0
World News
2023-07-28
Japan imposes new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion
World News
2023-07-28
Japan imposes new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:31
World not on target to curb global warming: UN
World News
14:31
World not on target to curb global warming: UN
0
World News
12:22
Russia summons Armenia's ambassador after taking ‘unfriendly’ measures
World News
12:22
Russia summons Armenia's ambassador after taking ‘unfriendly’ measures
0
World News
09:41
Kyiv condemns 'fake elections' In Russian-occupied territories
World News
09:41
Kyiv condemns 'fake elections' In Russian-occupied territories
0
World News
06:33
Cuba arrests 17 suspects accused of recruiting people for Russia in Ukraine conflict
World News
06:33
Cuba arrests 17 suspects accused of recruiting people for Russia in Ukraine conflict
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-23
Surge in anti-LGBTQ disinformation targets Pride in Europe
World News
2023-06-23
Surge in anti-LGBTQ disinformation targets Pride in Europe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07
New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
National treasure reclaimed: US efforts secure the return of 12 stolen Lebanese artifacts worth millions
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
National treasure reclaimed: US efforts secure the return of 12 stolen Lebanese artifacts worth millions
0
Lebanon News
04:17
Cautious calm prevails in Ain al-Hilweh camp after clashes caused twenty injuries
Lebanon News
04:17
Cautious calm prevails in Ain al-Hilweh camp after clashes caused twenty injuries
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:28
Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon
Lebanon News
16:28
Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon
2
Lebanon News
04:17
Cautious calm prevails in Ain al-Hilweh camp after clashes caused twenty injuries
Lebanon News
04:17
Cautious calm prevails in Ain al-Hilweh camp after clashes caused twenty injuries
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
National treasure reclaimed: US efforts secure the return of 12 stolen Lebanese artifacts worth millions
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
National treasure reclaimed: US efforts secure the return of 12 stolen Lebanese artifacts worth millions
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:01
The long road to reconciliation: Lebanon's historic Christian-Druze rapprochement
News Bulletin Reports
10:01
The long road to reconciliation: Lebanon's historic Christian-Druze rapprochement
5
Lebanon Economy
04:36
MP Daher explains difference between Sayrafa and Bloomberg platforms
Lebanon Economy
04:36
MP Daher explains difference between Sayrafa and Bloomberg platforms
6
Lebanon News
05:33
Al-Rahi: Lebanon is final homeland for all its citizens
Lebanon News
05:33
Al-Rahi: Lebanon is final homeland for all its citizens
7
Press Highlights
00:47
Lebanese Presidential Prospects: Navigating Dialogue, Decentralization, and Diplomatic Initiatives
Press Highlights
00:47
Lebanese Presidential Prospects: Navigating Dialogue, Decentralization, and Diplomatic Initiatives
8
Press Highlights
01:28
Mikati and the 'Duo' Seek to Pass a Highly Dangerous Tax Exemption
Press Highlights
01:28
Mikati and the 'Duo' Seek to Pass a Highly Dangerous Tax Exemption
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More