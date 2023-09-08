Zelenskyy acknowledges that Russian air superiority 'halts' Ukrainian counteroffensive

World News
2023-09-08 | 10:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelenskyy acknowledges that Russian air superiority &#39;halts&#39; Ukrainian counteroffensive
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelenskyy acknowledges that Russian air superiority 'halts' Ukrainian counteroffensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted on Friday that Russian air superiority is stopping the Ukrainian counteroffensive, expressing his regret for the Western military aid delay and sanctions targeting Moscow. 

Zelenskyy stated during a conference in Kyiv, "If we are not in the sky while Russia is, they stop us from the sky. They halt our counteroffensive," also condemning "operations becoming more complex and slower, whether it concerns sanctions or Western arms supplies." 

AFP 
 

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russia

Counteroffensive

Sanctions

Moscow

LBCI Next
Blinken commends "exceptional resilience" of Ukrainians
French administrative judiciary supports government's decision to ban abaya in public schools
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-18

Ukraine drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic: Russia authorities

LBCI
World News
2023-08-11

Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-07-31

Moscow intensified attacks on Ukraine: Russian Defense Minister

LBCI
World News
2023-07-28

Japan imposes new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:31

World not on target to curb global warming: UN

LBCI
World News
12:22

Russia summons Armenia's ambassador after taking ‘unfriendly’ measures

LBCI
World News
09:41

Kyiv condemns 'fake elections' In Russian-occupied territories

LBCI
World News
06:33

Cuba arrests 17 suspects accused of recruiting people for Russia in Ukraine conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-23

Surge in anti-LGBTQ disinformation targets Pride in Europe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07

New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:28

National treasure reclaimed: US efforts secure the return of 12 stolen Lebanese artifacts worth millions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Cautious calm prevails in Ain al-Hilweh camp after clashes caused twenty injuries

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:28

Clashes erupt in Ain al-Hilweh camp as gunfire, rockets rock Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Cautious calm prevails in Ain al-Hilweh camp after clashes caused twenty injuries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:28

National treasure reclaimed: US efforts secure the return of 12 stolen Lebanese artifacts worth millions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:01

The long road to reconciliation: Lebanon's historic Christian-Druze rapprochement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:36

MP Daher explains difference between Sayrafa and Bloomberg platforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Al-Rahi: Lebanon is final homeland for all its citizens

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

Lebanese Presidential Prospects: Navigating Dialogue, Decentralization, and Diplomatic Initiatives

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

Mikati and the 'Duo' Seek to Pass a Highly Dangerous Tax Exemption

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More