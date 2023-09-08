Zelenskyy acknowledges that Russian air superiority 'halts' Ukrainian counteroffensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted on Friday that Russian air superiority is stopping the Ukrainian counteroffensive, expressing his regret for the Western military aid delay and sanctions targeting Moscow.



Zelenskyy stated during a conference in Kyiv, "If we are not in the sky while Russia is, they stop us from the sky. They halt our counteroffensive," also condemning "operations becoming more complex and slower, whether it concerns sanctions or Western arms supplies."



AFP