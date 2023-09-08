Russia summons Armenia's ambassador after taking ‘unfriendly’ measures

2023-09-08 | 12:22
Russia summons Armenia&#39;s ambassador after taking ‘unfriendly’ measures
0min
Russia summons Armenia's ambassador after taking ‘unfriendly’ measures

Russia summoned Armenia's ambassador on Friday, the allied country to Moscow, to inquire about "unfriendly actions" after Yerevan announced joint military exercises with the United States.

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concern about "military exercises by the United States on Armenian territory," in addition to a visit to Kyiv by the wife of the Armenian Prime Minister.
 

