World not on target to curb global warming: UN
World News
2023-09-08 | 14:31
World not on target to curb global warming: UN
The United Nations issued a warning on Friday, stating that the world is not making sufficient progress in addressing global warming.
It also emphasized the need for increased action on all fronts in the lead-up to critical international negotiations aimed at mitigating the climate crisis.
The Global Stocktake report, which serves as the most recent cautionary message from the UN regarding environmental threats, will serve as the foundation for discussions at COP28 in Dubai later this year. This comes after months marked by wildfires and rising temperatures.
World News
Global Warming
UN
Climate Change
