Putin calls for enhancing cooperation with North Korea 'on all fronts'

2023-09-09 | 03:49
Putin calls for enhancing cooperation with North Korea 'on all fronts'

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the seventy-fifth anniversary of the establishment of the regime in Pyongyang, calling for the enhancement of cooperation with North Korea "on all fronts," according to the Kremlin on Saturday. 

Putin stated in a congratulatory telegram to Kim, "I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will continue to strengthen our bilateral relations on all fronts." 

AFP 
 

