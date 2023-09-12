France Condemns 'Deliberate Arson' Targeting Iranian Consulate in Paris

A suspect of Iranian origin appeared before the court in Paris on Tuesday following a fire that targeted the consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the capital on Saturday, which France described as a 'deliberate arson.'

France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Anne Claire Lojandre, stated that "France strongly condemns this act."

“In accordance with the Vienna Conventions, it guarantees the protection of all personnel and diplomatic assets on its territory... Immediate measures were taken to control the fire that broke out near the Iranian embassy directly. An investigation has been opened, and legal actions have been taken," she further added.