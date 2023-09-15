Zelensky's second visit to the White House due on Thursday

World News
2023-09-15 | 13:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky&#39;s second visit to the White House due on Thursday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Zelensky's second visit to the White House due on Thursday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House on Thursday as part of efforts to bolster American support for his country in its resistance against the Russian invasion, according to an informed source.

The source told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that Zelensky would meet with US President Joe Biden after holding talks with international leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Neither the White House nor the Ukrainian Embassy has confirmed the visit.

Several media reports had suggested that Zelensky would also visit the US Congress, where there is uncertainty among Biden's Republican opponents regarding providing support to Ukraine.

This visit marks Zelensky's second trip to Washington since the start of the Russian invasion of his country in February 2022.

In December, he made a secretive visit to Washington, his first international trip during the war, entering the White House in military attire, which has become his distinctive symbol.

The Biden administration has pledged long-term support to Kyiv, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visiting Ukraine earlier this month.

The United States has provided $43 billion in military assistance that aided Ukraine in repelling Russian incursions.

Last month, Biden asked Congress to approve an additional $40 billion in aid to Ukraine, covering military, economic, and humanitarian support.

Republican traditionalists, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have supported providing assistance. 

However, right-wing populist factions within the Republican Party, especially Donald Trump, who is among the leading contenders for the party's presidential nomination in the next election to challenge Biden, have criticized the substantial aid provided by the United States, calling on the administration to focus on domestic priorities.


AFP
 

World News

Zelensky

Visit

White House

US

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Ukrainian army confirms ‘liberation’ of Andriivka near Bakhmut
Bulgaria Lifts Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports in Eastern EU Nations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-22

White House describes battle in Ukraine as ‘dynamic’

LBCI
World News
2023-08-07

Ukraine detains woman accused of plotting to attack Zelensky

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21

Top AI companies visit the White House to make ‘voluntary’ safety commitments

LBCI
World News
2023-07-15

South Korean President's unannounced visit to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:20

Biden confirms Washington stands with Iranians on Mahsa Amini's death anniversary

LBCI
World News
13:49

UNESCO places sites in Kyiv and Lviv on the World Heritage in Danger list

LBCI
World News
06:33

Earthquake shakes the Mediterranean Sea with a 3.2 magnitude

LBCI
World News
05:28

Beijing imposes sanctions on two American companies

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-14

European Observatory calls for swift solutions to Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-17

Citizen storms al-Mawarid Bank, withdraws his deposit

LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

Thousands demonstrate in Nagorny Karabagh demanding the opening of the Lachin corridor

LBCI
World News
2023-09-06

Guterres: Climate collapse has begun

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:47

IMF: Permanent solution requires comprehensive decisions to contain deficits and start the restructuring of the banking system

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:22

Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:24

BDL statement on exceptional arrangements for gradual withdrawal of foreign currency deposits

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:51

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Global assistance: Lebanon seeks international support for forest fire disaster management

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:31

Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More