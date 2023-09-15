News
Zelensky's second visit to the White House due on Thursday
World News
2023-09-15 | 13:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Zelensky's second visit to the White House due on Thursday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House on Thursday as part of efforts to bolster American support for his country in its resistance against the Russian invasion, according to an informed source.
The source told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that Zelensky would meet with US President Joe Biden after holding talks with international leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Neither the White House nor the Ukrainian Embassy has confirmed the visit.
Several media reports had suggested that Zelensky would also visit the US Congress, where there is uncertainty among Biden's Republican opponents regarding providing support to Ukraine.
This visit marks Zelensky's second trip to Washington since the start of the Russian invasion of his country in February 2022.
In December, he made a secretive visit to Washington, his first international trip during the war, entering the White House in military attire, which has become his distinctive symbol.
The Biden administration has pledged long-term support to Kyiv, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visiting Ukraine earlier this month.
The United States has provided $43 billion in military assistance that aided Ukraine in repelling Russian incursions.
Last month, Biden asked Congress to approve an additional $40 billion in aid to Ukraine, covering military, economic, and humanitarian support.
Republican traditionalists, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have supported providing assistance.
However, right-wing populist factions within the Republican Party, especially Donald Trump, who is among the leading contenders for the party's presidential nomination in the next election to challenge Biden, have criticized the substantial aid provided by the United States, calling on the administration to focus on domestic priorities.
AFP
Zelensky
Visit
White House
US
Ukraine
