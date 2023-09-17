Kim Jong Un leaves Russia on his train

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left Russia on his armored train from eastern Russia towards the North Korean border on Sunday, according to Russian agencies, concluding a visit to the country that began on Tuesday during which he met with President Vladimir Putin.



The "RIA Novosti" Agency reported that "a farewell ceremony for the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea was held at the Artyom-Primorsky-1 station, where Kim Jong Un's armored train was located," adding that the train "headed towards the Khasan border crossing... the distance is approximately 250 kilometers."



AFP