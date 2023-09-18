Taiwan Announces Monitoring of Over 100 Chinese Warplanes Around the Island

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that it had detected the flight of 103 Chinese warplanes around the island in a 24-hour period, describing this number as "the highest in recent times." China has recently increased military pressure on the self-governing island, especially through maneuvers and aerial sorties. Relations between Beijing and Taipei have deteriorated since President Tsai Ing-wen, who supports independence for Taiwan, took office in 2016.



Taiwan's Ministry of Defense stated in a press release, "Between the morning of September 17th and September 18th, the Ministry of National Defense detected a total of 103 Chinese aircraft."

AFP