Taiwan Announces Monitoring of Over 100 Chinese Warplanes Around the Island

World News
2023-09-18 | 01:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Taiwan Announces Monitoring of Over 100 Chinese Warplanes Around the Island
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Taiwan Announces Monitoring of Over 100 Chinese Warplanes Around the Island

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that it had detected the flight of 103 Chinese warplanes around the island in a 24-hour period, describing this number as "the highest in recent times." China has recently increased military pressure on the self-governing island, especially through maneuvers and aerial sorties. Relations between Beijing and Taipei have deteriorated since President Tsai Ing-wen, who supports independence for Taiwan, took office in 2016.

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense stated in a press release, "Between the morning of September 17th and September 18th, the Ministry of National Defense detected a total of 103 Chinese aircraft."
 
 
AFP

World News

Taiwan

China

LBCI Next
US Military Seeks Help from South Carolina Residents to Locate Missing Advanced Fighter Jet
High level US-Chinese talks in Malta
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-25

China-based hackers launch cyber attack on Taiwan, according to Microsoft

LBCI
World News
2023-08-19

China Conducts Military Exercises Near Taiwan Following Vice President Lai's Visit to the United States

LBCI
World News
2023-08-13

China threatens 'firm, strong measures" in response to Taiwanese Vice President's visit to the United States

LBCI
World News
2023-09-17

Taiwan detects 28 Chinese warplanes in its vicinity

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:05

Iran hopes for the execution of prisoner exchange deal with the US on Monday

LBCI
World News
03:54

Ukraine announces recovery of seven square kilometers from Russian forces in past week

LBCI
World News
03:42

United Nations Seeks to Salvage Sustainable Development Goals at Monday Summit

LBCI
World News
02:13

Russia Shoots Down Multiple Ukrainian Drones in Crimea and Moscow Region

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
World News
01:53

Taiwan Announces Monitoring of Over 100 Chinese Warplanes Around the Island

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-11

Education Ministry: Salary deductions for thousands of teachers in public schools

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Fire erupts in Kharayeb as the Civil Defense responds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk

LBCI
Variety and Tech
12:04

Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Bassil emphasizes accountability and reform in FPM's 2023-2027 term

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More