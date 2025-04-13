News
Death toll from Russian strike in Ukraine's Sumy rises to 31: Rescuers
World News
13-04-2025 | 07:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Death toll from Russian strike in Ukraine's Sumy rises to 31: Rescuers
The death toll in a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy rose to 31 people, including two children, Kyiv's state emergency service said Sunday.
"As of 13:40 (1040GMT), 31 people were killed, including two children," the service said on social media, adding that "84 people were injured, including 10 children."
AFP
World News
Russia
Missile
Strike
Ukraine
Sumy
Next
Zelensky calls for 'strong pressure' on Russia to end war after Sumy strike
US and Saudi Arabia to sign deal on energy investments and nuclear technology
Previous
