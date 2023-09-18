French Interior Minister visits Rome on Monday

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanan has announced his upcoming visit to Rome on Monday to deliver a message of "firmness" in addressing illegal crossings of the Mediterranean Sea, as migrants continue to flow into the Italian island of Lampedusa in recent times.



Darmanan is scheduled to meet with his Italian counterpart, Matteo Biantedossi, according to close sources.



Speaking to Radio Europe 1 and C News on Monday, Darmanan stated, "At the request of President Emmanuel Macron, I will go to Rome this afternoon," emphasizing that France wants to specifically "assist Italy in monitoring its external borders."



Italy serves as one of the primary entry points for migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea in hopes of reaching Europe.



Between Monday and Wednesday, approximately 8,500 individuals arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa aboard 199 boats, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).



This influx has put immense pressure on the island, which has already exceeded its capacity, sparking political controversy in Italy and reopening the contentious issue of European solidarity regarding the distribution of asylum seekers among EU member states to support frontline countries receiving migrants.



Darmanan affirmed his intention to convey a message of "firmness" based on the principle that "we cannot send a message to people coming to our territories that they will be welcomed no matter what happens."



He added, "We must apply European rules. If there are asylum seekers who qualify for refugee status and face persecution for political reasons, of course, they are refugees. In this case, France (...) as it always does, can welcome these individuals."



However, he noted that "60 percent" of cases involve individuals "coming from countries like Ivory Coast, Guinea, and Gambia," where there is "no humanitarian need" for them to seek refuge abroad.





AFP