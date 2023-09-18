French Interior Minister visits Rome on Monday

World News
2023-09-18 | 06:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
French Interior Minister visits Rome on Monday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
French Interior Minister visits Rome on Monday

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanan has announced his upcoming visit to Rome on Monday to deliver a message of "firmness" in addressing illegal crossings of the Mediterranean Sea, as migrants continue to flow into the Italian island of Lampedusa in recent times.

Darmanan is scheduled to meet with his Italian counterpart, Matteo Biantedossi, according to close sources.

Speaking to Radio Europe 1 and C News on Monday, Darmanan stated, "At the request of President Emmanuel Macron, I will go to Rome this afternoon," emphasizing that France wants to specifically "assist Italy in monitoring its external borders."

Italy serves as one of the primary entry points for migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea in hopes of reaching Europe.

Between Monday and Wednesday, approximately 8,500 individuals arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa aboard 199 boats, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). 

This influx has put immense pressure on the island, which has already exceeded its capacity, sparking political controversy in Italy and reopening the contentious issue of European solidarity regarding the distribution of asylum seekers among EU member states to support frontline countries receiving migrants.

Darmanan affirmed his intention to convey a message of "firmness" based on the principle that "we cannot send a message to people coming to our territories that they will be welcomed no matter what happens."

He added, "We must apply European rules. If there are asylum seekers who qualify for refugee status and face persecution for political reasons, of course, they are refugees. In this case, France (...) as it always does, can welcome these individuals."

However, he noted that "60 percent" of cases involve individuals "coming from countries like Ivory Coast, Guinea, and Gambia," where there is "no humanitarian need" for them to seek refuge abroad.


AFP
 

World News

French

Interior

Minister

Visit

Rome

Italy

France

LBCI Next
Pope Francis visits Marseille to defend migrant cause
Six billion dollars transferred to Qatar banks for US-Iran prisoner swap
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-04

French military minister visits Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait this week

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-27

Cypriot Interior Minister pays official visit to Beirut over illegal immigration dossier

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-17

French Minister of Defense visits Qatar and Iraq

LBCI
World News
2023-06-30

France arrests 667 people in night of 'rare violence': interior minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:37

Biden grants clemency to five Iranians as part of exchange deal

LBCI
World News
09:26

Iranians released by the United States arrive in Doha

LBCI
World News
09:01

Stabbing incident leaves three injured at a university in Australia

LBCI
World News
06:47

Pope Francis visits Marseille to defend migrant cause

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-15

Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Minister Bouchikian: Factory owners in Lebanon are instructed not to employ Syrian workers who do not possess valid documents and legal permits

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:27

Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown

LBCI
World News
09:26

Iranians released by the United States arrive in Doha

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds

LBCI
Variety and Tech
12:04

Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:27

Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

MP Najat Aoun concludes Parliamentary sit-in: Our efforts to break the Presidential vacancy wall were in vain

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More