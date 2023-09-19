Armenia says Azerbaijan launched 'ground operation' in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confirmed on Tuesday that Azerbaijan has launched an armed ground operation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and aims to "drag" Armenia into confrontation, noting that the Armenian army is not involved in this fighting.



Pashinyan stated in a televised statement, "Azerbaijan has launched a ground operation aimed at ethnic cleansing in Karabakh," affirming that the situation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is "stable," and Yerevan is "not engaged in armed actions."



AFP