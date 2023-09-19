France calls for urgent UN meeting, US plans holding talks on Karabakh

World News
2023-09-19 | 10:36
High views



France has called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council, while the United States said it is engaging diplomatically after Azerbaijan launched a military operation in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan announced on Tuesday that it had initiated "counter-terrorism operations" targeting several military sites in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, where explosions were heard in the capital, as reported by a journalist from the AFP news agency.
 

US

UN

France

Meeting

