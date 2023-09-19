IMF, World Bank say meetings will be held in Morocco despite earthquake

World News
2023-09-19 | 14:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
IMF, World Bank say meetings will be held in Morocco despite earthquake
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
IMF, World Bank say meetings will be held in Morocco despite earthquake

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have confirmed their intention to hold their annual meetings in Morocco as planned next month, despite the devastating earthquake that struck near the event's location.
 

World News

IMF

World Bank

Meetings

Morocco

Earthquake

LBCI Next
Ukrainian Air Force announces downing of 27 Russian drones during the night
Kim returns to North Korea after trip to Russia
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:22

IMF, World Bank say meetings will be held in Morocco despite earthquake

LBCI
World News
13:57

Russian peacekeeping forces call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
Middle East News
13:05

Turkey considers Azerbaijani operation in Karabakh 'necessary'

LBCI
World News
11:54

Russian Defense Minister visits Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:57

Russian peacekeeping forces call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
11:54

Russian Defense Minister visits Iran

LBCI
World News
10:36

France calls for urgent UN meeting, US plans holding talks on Karabakh

LBCI
World News
10:25

Six killed in Russian strikes targeting several sites in Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-15

Auction of American Civil War-era gold coins found buried in corn field

LBCI
World News
2023-09-18

Stabbing incident leaves three injured at a university in Australia

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-15

Glimpse of peace: Signs of calm in Ain al-Hilweh camp after recent clashes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27

Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Scare dollar: Acting BDL Governor Mansouri worries as political crisis deepens

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:13

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise again

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:42

LBCI sources confirm high-level meeting of Quintet Committee on Lebanese Presidential file at France's UN Mission

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

PM Mikati sounds alarm over two million in extreme poverty, seeks international aid to solve the presidential vacuum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:15

Lebanon's Lost Golden Era: From Economic Powerhouse to Current Challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:26

Minister of Economy Emphasizes Urgent Need for Reforms in Lebanon's Ailing Public Sector and Banking Industry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More