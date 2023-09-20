32 killed, over 200 injured in Azerbaijani operations in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia announced on Wednesday that 32 people have been killed and over 200 wounded in less than 24 hours in the military operation conducted by Azerbaijan in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.



Anahit Manasyan, the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, stated on Facebook, "As a result of the shelling, there are currently 32 casualties and over 200 injured." She added that seven of the casualties were civilians, including two children.



AFP