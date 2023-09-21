Two Killed in Russian Airstrikes on Kherson, Southern Ukraine

Two people were killed in Russian airstrikes that targeted the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, as announced by Governor Oleksandr Brokhodylo on Thursday, as part of a series of overnight strikes that hit areas across the country, including the capital, Kyiv.



Brokhodylo wrote on Telegram that "the Russian army shelled residential neighborhoods in Kherson (...) our information indicates that two people have been killed so far," in addition to five wounded.

He explained that four individuals were transported to the hospital, with one of them in critical condition, while the fifth was treated at the scene.

AFP