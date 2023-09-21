Armenian PM emphasizes necessity of pursuing peace in Nagorno-Karabakh despite its difficulty

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan acknowledged on Thursday the difficulty of the peace process in Nagorno-Karabakh but affirmed the necessity of pursuing it. This comes after Azerbaijan launched an operation in the decades-long disputed region that ended with the surrender of Armenian separatists.



Pashinyan, who faces public criticism for his handling of the crisis, stated, "Peace must be valued, and we must not confuse peace with a ceasefire and a halt to hostilities. Peace is (creating) an environment free from conflict between nations and races. This path is not easy, but we must pursue it," in a speech to the nation on the anniversary of their independence.



AFP