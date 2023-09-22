Canada announces C$650 mln aid to Ukraine during Zelenskiy's visit

2023-09-22 | 16:02
Canada announces C$650 mln aid to Ukraine during Zelenskiy&#39;s visit
Canada announces C$650 mln aid to Ukraine during Zelenskiy's visit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday, during President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Ottawa, a new aid package for Ukraine worth 650 million Canadian dollars or 452 million euros.

Trudeau explained to the Canadian Parliament that this three-year aid package will include the delivery of approximately 50 armored vehicles to Kyiv and training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.
 

