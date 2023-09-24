Kosovo PM confirms continued shooting at police in the North

2023-09-24 | 07:05
Kosovo PM confirms continued shooting at police in the North
Kosovo PM confirms continued shooting at police in the North

The exchange of gunfire between the police and armed individuals in northern Kosovo continues, where a police officer was killed on Sunday morning, as announced by the Prime Minister. 

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti stated on the X platform, "The gunfire against the police is ongoing. This is the reason why we have been calling for Serbia to stop sponsoring terrorist attacks in the north." 

AFP 
 

