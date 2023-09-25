Molotov cocktails attack on Cuba's embassy in Washington

2023-09-25 | 04:55



In an incident described as a "terrorist attack" by the Cuban Foreign Minister, a man attacked the Cuban Embassy in Washington with two Molotov cocktails on Sunday evening.

Bruno Rodriguez, in a post on the "X" website, stated that "the Cuban Embassy in the United States was the target of a terrorist attack carried out by an individual who threw two Molotov cocktails. No employees were harmed."

This marks the second attack on the Cuban mission in Washington in recent years, following a shooting incident at the building in April 2020, which resulted in no injuries.

The attack on Sunday occurred just hours after the return of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to Havana following his participation in the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York and other activities involving Cubans in the United States.

Cuban residents in New York staged protests against the presence of the Cuban President at the United Nations, as documented in posts and videos shared on social media.

Rodriguez emphasized after the Sunday attack that "anti-Cuba groups resort to terrorism when they feel they can act with impunity, something that Cuba has long warned US authorities about."

In April 2020, Cuban Foreign Minister Mara Tekach summoned the then-Charge d'Affaires of the United States in Havana and conveyed her government's protest against what it termed a "dangerous terrorist attack."

This attack left bullet holes in the walls and exterior columns, shattered a streetlamp, and caused damage to several glass panels and statues in the front part of the building.

US authorities arrested Alexander Alazo, who was 42 years old at the time, on suspicion of carrying out the attack.

In July 2020, Alazo faced multiple charges, including "violent attack against a foreign official or official premises using a deadly weapon," according to the US Department of Justice.


AFP
 

