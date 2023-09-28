Russia to increase defense budget by approximately 70% in 2024

A document from the Russian Finance Ministry published on Thursday indicates that Moscow will increase its defense budget by around 70 percent in 2024 as it allocates resources for its extensive campaign in Ukraine.



According to the document, defense expenditures are expected to rise by over 68 percent annually, reaching 10.8 trillion rubles (approximately $111.15 billion), which represents about 6 percent of the total GDP, surpassing spending allocated for social policies.



AFP