News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU approaches agreement on immigration policy reform
World News
2023-09-28 | 07:54
High views
Share
Share
4
min
EU approaches agreement on immigration policy reform
European Union officials expressed optimism about the possibility of reaching an agreement on immigration policy reform on Thursday after Germany confirmed its support.
Commissioner Margaritis Schinas, as he headed to a meeting of EU interior ministers, stated, "We are currently approaching the significant agreement that Europe needs after many years of failures."
Ylva Johansson, the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, also commented, saying, "I hope that they can agree today on the final part of the agreement," which has faced obstacles to its adoption.
The paralysis in this issue has caused frustration within the EU, made up of 27 member states, as it grapples with an increase in irregular migration. The need to review the existing migration and asylum agreement has become more urgent as thousands of asylum seekers have arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa.
The reform proposal, introduced three years ago, aims to ensure that EU countries share the responsibility for those arriving either through the reception of some migrants, especially from Italy or Greece, or through financial contributions to support the countries doing so.
However, Germany has rejected some of the more stringent proposals, including extending the maximum detention period for undocumented migrants arriving in EU territory to over 12 weeks. They are calling for less strict policies for minors and families.
As she headed to the meeting in Brussels, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser stated, "We are confident that we will ultimately achieve good results," and her government will obtain the amendments they desire.
She added, "For us, it is important that even in crisis situations, the state does not use the matter recklessly to lower standards."
German media outlets reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided not to stand in the way of any agreement.
The text proposed by the European Commission is an attempt to achieve European solidarity in case a scenario similar to 2015 and 2016 recurs when a large number of asylum seekers, most of them Syrians fleeing the civil war, arrived.
In July, an attempt to adopt the reform failed as it did not secure the support of the majority of EU member states. Hungary, Poland, Austria, and the Czech Republic voted against the package, while Germany, Slovakia, and the Netherlands abstained from voting.
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, urged EU interior ministers to reach an agreement on Thursday during her visit to Croatia.
She stated, "We must now complete the mission. We must ensure the proper implementation of the migration and asylum agreement."
Ministers from EU countries expressed optimism about the possibility of achieving this goal.
Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said, "We are very close to reaching an agreement," noting that his country is currently holding the rotating presidency of the EU, so he chaired the meeting.
His Austrian counterpart, Gerhard Karner, confirmed that he feels "joy and gratitude for the movement in recent hours and days" regarding the issue.
AFP
World News
EU
Approach
Agreement
Immigration
Policy
Reform
Next
Decades of hatred between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Joe Biden’s family dog bites yet another secret service agent making it his 11th attack
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Fresh approach: Wassim Mansouri's proposed reforms seek to revive Lebanon's struggling banking sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Fresh approach: Wassim Mansouri's proposed reforms seek to revive Lebanon's struggling banking sector
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-25
Europe's Struggle to Curb Irregular Migration: A Collaborative Approach with Tunisia
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-25
Europe's Struggle to Curb Irregular Migration: A Collaborative Approach with Tunisia
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-20
Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami: IMF agreement still in effect, reforms key to progress
Lebanon News
2023-09-20
Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami: IMF agreement still in effect, reforms key to progress
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-20
EU Ambassador reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's recovery, emphasizes vital reforms for restoring international trust
Lebanon News
2023-09-20
EU Ambassador reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's recovery, emphasizes vital reforms for restoring international trust
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:11
Decades of hatred between Armenia and Azerbaijan
World News
09:11
Decades of hatred between Armenia and Azerbaijan
0
World News
07:46
Joe Biden’s family dog bites yet another secret service agent making it his 11th attack
World News
07:46
Joe Biden’s family dog bites yet another secret service agent making it his 11th attack
0
World News
07:33
Zelenskyy says Ukraine's NATO membership is only a 'matter of time'
World News
07:33
Zelenskyy says Ukraine's NATO membership is only a 'matter of time'
0
World News
07:18
UN calls for rights' respect of former Nagorno-Karabakh separatist leader in pretrial detention
World News
07:18
UN calls for rights' respect of former Nagorno-Karabakh separatist leader in pretrial detention
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-09-27
Unveiling the treasures: 6 must-see destinations in the Middle East on World Tourism Day 2023
Middle East News
2023-09-27
Unveiling the treasures: 6 must-see destinations in the Middle East on World Tourism Day 2023
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-24
Women caught in the middle: Iran's complex relationship with the hijab reflected in new law
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-24
Women caught in the middle: Iran's complex relationship with the hijab reflected in new law
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
Lebanon News
2023-09-20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
0
Lebanon News
03:16
Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism
Lebanon News
03:16
Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
10:22
Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy
Variety and Tech
10:22
Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy
2
Lebanon News
03:16
Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism
Lebanon News
03:16
Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism
3
Lebanon News
04:50
Attempted attack on army patrol near northern border: Driver fatally injured
Lebanon News
04:50
Attempted attack on army patrol near northern border: Driver fatally injured
4
Lebanon News
06:58
The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar
Lebanon News
06:58
The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar
5
Lebanon Economy
09:30
Association of Banks: Bank transfers abroad were submitted to the official judicial bodies who have the final say
Lebanon Economy
09:30
Association of Banks: Bank transfers abroad were submitted to the official judicial bodies who have the final say
6
Lebanon Economy
09:18
Trust in the Central Bank: Mansouri invites citizens to believe in the institution
Lebanon Economy
09:18
Trust in the Central Bank: Mansouri invites citizens to believe in the institution
7
Lebanon Economy
10:15
New paying options in US dollar or Lebanese lira: The decision that could save you 'big' on electricity bills
Lebanon Economy
10:15
New paying options in US dollar or Lebanese lira: The decision that could save you 'big' on electricity bills
8
Press Highlights
00:54
The latest on Qatar's role in Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
00:54
The latest on Qatar's role in Lebanon's presidential crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More