EU approaches agreement on immigration policy reform

European Union officials expressed optimism about the possibility of reaching an agreement on immigration policy reform on Thursday after Germany confirmed its support.



Commissioner Margaritis Schinas, as he headed to a meeting of EU interior ministers, stated, "We are currently approaching the significant agreement that Europe needs after many years of failures."



Ylva Johansson, the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, also commented, saying, "I hope that they can agree today on the final part of the agreement," which has faced obstacles to its adoption.



The paralysis in this issue has caused frustration within the EU, made up of 27 member states, as it grapples with an increase in irregular migration. The need to review the existing migration and asylum agreement has become more urgent as thousands of asylum seekers have arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa.



The reform proposal, introduced three years ago, aims to ensure that EU countries share the responsibility for those arriving either through the reception of some migrants, especially from Italy or Greece, or through financial contributions to support the countries doing so.



However, Germany has rejected some of the more stringent proposals, including extending the maximum detention period for undocumented migrants arriving in EU territory to over 12 weeks. They are calling for less strict policies for minors and families.



As she headed to the meeting in Brussels, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser stated, "We are confident that we will ultimately achieve good results," and her government will obtain the amendments they desire.



She added, "For us, it is important that even in crisis situations, the state does not use the matter recklessly to lower standards."



German media outlets reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided not to stand in the way of any agreement.



The text proposed by the European Commission is an attempt to achieve European solidarity in case a scenario similar to 2015 and 2016 recurs when a large number of asylum seekers, most of them Syrians fleeing the civil war, arrived.



In July, an attempt to adopt the reform failed as it did not secure the support of the majority of EU member states. Hungary, Poland, Austria, and the Czech Republic voted against the package, while Germany, Slovakia, and the Netherlands abstained from voting.



Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, urged EU interior ministers to reach an agreement on Thursday during her visit to Croatia.



She stated, "We must now complete the mission. We must ensure the proper implementation of the migration and asylum agreement."



Ministers from EU countries expressed optimism about the possibility of achieving this goal.



Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said, "We are very close to reaching an agreement," noting that his country is currently holding the rotating presidency of the EU, so he chaired the meeting.



His Austrian counterpart, Gerhard Karner, confirmed that he feels "joy and gratitude for the movement in recent hours and days" regarding the issue.





AFP