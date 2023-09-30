Burkina Faso transitional president announces 'partial amendment' to the constitution, says elections not a 'priority'

2023-09-30 | 01:21
Burkina Faso transitional president announces 'partial amendment' to the constitution, says elections not a 'priority'
Burkina Faso transitional president announces 'partial amendment' to the constitution, says elections not a 'priority'

Transitional President of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traore, stated in a televised interview on Friday evening that elections in his country are not a "priority." He also announced his intention to make a "partial amendment" to the constitution. 

After nearly a year in power following a coup, Traore discussed the elections theoretically scheduled for July 2024, saying to journalists, "They are not a priority, I tell you this clearly. Security is the priority" in a country undermined by jihadist violence. 

Responding to a question about the possibility of revising the constitution, Traore said, "The current texts do not allow us to evolve peacefully." He announced a "partial amendment" to the constitution, considering that the current text reflects the "opinion of a handful of enlightened individuals" at the expense of "the popular masses.” 

Despite Traore stating that elections are not a "priority," he added that "our commitment is still valid" to organize this electoral process without specifying a date. 

He continued, "There will not be elections only concentrated in Ouagadougou and Bobo-Dioulasso and in some surrounding cities; all the inhabitants of Burkina Faso must choose their president," indicating the two cities that have remained relatively untouched by recurrent jihadist attacks. 

He added, "We must ensure security," and then "people will be able to move freely and go where they want to organize campaigns." 

Thousands demonstrated across the country on Friday in support of the military regime, calling for the adoption of a new constitution. 

AFP   
 

World News

Burkina Faso

Ibrahim Traore

Elections

Amendment

Constitution

