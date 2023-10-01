Russian territories hit by Ukrainian drones and shelling

2023-10-01
Russian territories hit by Ukrainian drones and shelling
Russian territories hit by Ukrainian drones and shelling

Several Russian areas were hit by Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks on Sunday, resulting in three people being injured and flight routes being diverted at one of the country's airports, according to officials.

Kyiv has intensified its drone attacks on Russian territory since it began a counteroffensive in June to reclaim areas controlled by Moscow's forces in eastern and southern Ukraine.
 

World News

Russia

Russian

Ukraine

Ukrainian

