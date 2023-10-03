Another earthquake shakes the volcanic region of Campi Flegrei in Italy

2023-10-03 | 03:18
Another earthquake shakes the volcanic region of Campi Flegrei in Italy
Another earthquake shakes the volcanic region of Campi Flegrei in Italy

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the volcanic Campi Flegrei area west of Naples on Monday, the latest in a series of earthquakes recorded in recent days, according to officials. 

The earthquake, which occurred just after 10 p.m. (02:00 UTC), did not result in injuries or damage, according to Italy's Civil Protection Department. However, it caused panic among residents who took to the streets. 

The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of about three kilometers between Naples and Pozzuoli, according to the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. 

Half a million people live in Campi Flegrei, which last erupted with lava, ash, and rocks in 1538. The surrounding area has experienced increasing seismic activity in recent days. 

Last Wednesday, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake, the strongest in the region in 40 years, was recorded. 

INGV director Mario Di Vito warned of the possibility of a stronger earthquake occurring in the near future. 

AFP
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
