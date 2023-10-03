Gunfire reported at a major shopping center in Bangkok

2023-10-03 | 06:43
Gunfire reported at a major shopping center in Bangkok
Gunfire reported at a major shopping center in Bangkok

Gunfire was reported on Tuesday at a major shopping center in the heart of the Thai capital, Bangkok, which is a popular tourist destination, according to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, without specifying whether there were casualties. 

Meanwhile, an AFP correspondent at the scene saw hundreds of people rushing out of the shopping center. 

 
AFP 
 

