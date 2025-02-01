US objects Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's new government: New candidate list proposed for Finance Ministry

News Bulletin Reports
01-02-2025 | 12:47
High views
US objects Hezbollah&#39;s role in Lebanon&#39;s new government: New candidate list proposed for Finance Ministry
US objects Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's new government: New candidate list proposed for Finance Ministry

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Despite local debates over ministerial quotas, sectarian balances, and political representation, the core obstacle to forming a new Lebanese government lies in Washington's stance on Hezbollah's involvement. 

The United States has made it clear that it opposes any representation of Hezbollah, whether direct or indirect.  

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted this position, calling the latest developments in Lebanon "good news" and expressing hope for a government stronger than Hezbollah. He argued that the group can no longer act on behalf of what he described as a 'weakened Iran' that has lost its regional influence.  

Therefore, Washington seeks to weaken Hezbollah's influence in the government until it fades away.

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam has been briefed on the U.S. position by two officials in the new administration, including Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus, whose visit to Beirut has been postponed until after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Donald Trump next Tuesday.  

Meanwhile, LBCI sources indicate that Salam received a new list of ministerial candidates from the Amal-Hezbollah duo following a meeting with their representatives on Friday. 

The revised list reportedly includes three new names that are considered more acceptable than previous suggestions, while Yassin Jaber remains the preferred choice for the Finance Ministry. 

A fifth ministerial pick is expected to be agreed upon between Salam and President Joseph Aoun to ensure a 'charter' balance within the cabinet if the duo withdraws from the government.  

So far, Salam has not given final approval to the new list. 

According to LBCI sources, he has reservations about one proposed candidate for the Health Ministry—a doctor from a private hospital on the outskirts of Beirut.  

Although the government formation process remains incomplete, sources point to significant progress and a more flexible approach from the Amal-Hezbollah duo in response to shifting domestic and regional dynamics. 

Serious discussions are underway between the duo and the Prime Minister-designate, who is keenly aware of Arab and Western concerns. Lebanon now faces a critical decision regarding the composition of its next government.

