Biden urges House to elect new Speaker

World News
2023-10-04 | 05:46
High views
Biden urges House to elect new Speaker
0min
Biden urges House to elect new Speaker

US President Joe Biden called for the swift election of a new Speaker of the House following the removal of Republican Kevin McCarthy from the position.

A statement from White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre mentioned, "Given the urgent challenges facing our country that cannot wait, the President hopes the House of Representatives will swiftly elect a new Speaker."
 

