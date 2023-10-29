Migrant protest at port of Rhodes causes chaos

2023-10-29
Migrant protest at port of Rhodes causes chaos
Migrant protest at port of Rhodes causes chaos

Approximately 400 migrants and refugees staged a protest on Sunday at the port of the island of Rhodes, demanding to be relocated to another location in Greece and obstructing traffic at the port to pressure for their demands, as reported by the Greek Coast Guard to Agence France-Presse.

The majority of the migrants and refugees who participated in the protest had been rescued after crossing the perilous Mediterranean Sea and were subsequently transferred to Rhodes for processing.
 

