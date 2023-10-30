Harris confirms US has no intention of sending combat troops to Israel

2023-10-30 | 03:42
Harris confirms US has no intention of sending combat troops to Israel
Harris confirms US has no intention of sending combat troops to Israel

US Vice President Kamala Harris expressed that the United States has absolutely no intention of sending combat troops to Israel or Gaza amid concerns of a broader regional conflict.

Harris emphasized that her country remains committed to "supporting Israel's right to self-defense" and also calls for the protection of civilians.
 

