A spokesperson for the White House announced on Wednesday that the United States "did not approve of operations by the Israeli military around Al Shifa Hospital" in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that the US maintains the same approach regarding other military decisions made by Israel.



John Kirby, the spokesperson for the National Security Council, stated, "We have always been very clear with our Israeli partners about the importance of minimizing civilian casualties. We have also been very clear with them about the necessity of exercising particular caution when it comes to hospitals."





AFP