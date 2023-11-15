News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The White House denies Washington's "approval" of Israeli raid in Al Shifa Hospital
World News
2023-11-15 | 11:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
The White House denies Washington's "approval" of Israeli raid in Al Shifa Hospital
A spokesperson for the White House announced on Wednesday that the United States "did not approve of operations by the Israeli military around Al Shifa Hospital" in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that the US maintains the same approach regarding other military decisions made by Israel.
John Kirby, the spokesperson for the National Security Council, stated, "We have always been very clear with our Israeli partners about the importance of minimizing civilian casualties. We have also been very clear with them about the necessity of exercising particular caution when it comes to hospitals."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
White House
Washington
Approval
Israeli
Raid
Al Shifa
Hospital
Next
Canadian Prime Minister urges a halt to the "killing of children" in Gaza
Biden confirms that Washington is not trying to decouple from China
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:40
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
13:40
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence
0
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Jordan condemns Israeli forces' raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, citing international law violations
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Jordan condemns Israeli forces' raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, citing international law violations
0
Middle East News
08:41
Israeli army detaining 200 Palestinians in Al Shifa
Middle East News
08:41
Israeli army detaining 200 Palestinians in Al Shifa
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:42
Turkish parliament begins the procedures for ratifying Sweden’s NATO membership
Middle East News
05:42
Turkish parliament begins the procedures for ratifying Sweden’s NATO membership
0
World News
04:57
UN right chief urges global probe into Israel-Hamas war violations
World News
04:57
UN right chief urges global probe into Israel-Hamas war violations
0
World News
03:11
Germany's extensive police operation targets Hezbollah-linked Islamic Association
World News
03:11
Germany's extensive police operation targets Hezbollah-linked Islamic Association
0
World News
12:34
Macron strongly condemns bombardment of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip
World News
12:34
Macron strongly condemns bombardment of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02
Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02
Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-28
Unveiling the Chessboard: Hezbollah's Tactical Shifts and the Evolving Landscape of Regional Conflict
Press Highlights
2023-10-28
Unveiling the Chessboard: Hezbollah's Tactical Shifts and the Evolving Landscape of Regional Conflict
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Hamas spokesman to Al Arabiya: Israel dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on residential areas in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Hamas spokesman to Al Arabiya: Israel dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on residential areas in Gaza
0
World News
2023-10-19
China expresses 'deep disappointment' over US veto in UN Security Council condemning Israel-Hamas war
World News
2023-10-19
China expresses 'deep disappointment' over US veto in UN Security Council condemning Israel-Hamas war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:21
Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications
Press Highlights
01:21
Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications
2
Middle East News
07:07
Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days
Middle East News
07:07
Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days
3
Lebanon News
09:14
Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits
Lebanon News
09:14
Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits
4
Middle East News
09:21
Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach
Middle East News
09:21
Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach
5
Middle East News
13:25
Israel asks residents in eastern Khan Younis to 'evacuate immediately'
Middle East News
13:25
Israel asks residents in eastern Khan Younis to 'evacuate immediately'
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
7
Middle East News
13:40
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
13:40
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
8
Middle East News
08:41
Israeli army detaining 200 Palestinians in Al Shifa
Middle East News
08:41
Israeli army detaining 200 Palestinians in Al Shifa
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More