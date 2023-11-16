Russian forces intensify their attacks on Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine

World News
2023-11-16 | 08:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian forces intensify their attacks on Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Russian forces intensify their attacks on Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine

The Russian forces have intensified their attacks on the town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, as reported by the town's mayor on Thursday.

Fierce fighting has been ongoing for over a month in the industrial city located 13 kilometers north of Donetsk, the regional "capital" under Russian control, which Putin annexed.

Avdiivka's mayor, Vitaliy Barabash, stated on television, "The fighting is very intense. In fact, in the past few days, the enemy has become more active."

He pointed out that Russian forces are using armored vehicles, targeting the industrial area, and hitting locations in the town "around the clock" to bombard tall buildings.

The shelling has destroyed a large part of the town since 2014.

In addition, Barabash noted that there are still 1,431 people residing in the town, which had a population of about 30,000 before the war that began in February 2022.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, leading the Ukrainian counter-attack in the south, stated, "Our soldiers are vigorously defending their positions in the direction of Avdiivka."

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described Avdiivka as one of the "hotspots" along the front line.

The British Ministry of Defense stated in an intelligence report on Thursday that Russia is "almost certainly attempting a pincer movement to encircle the town."

It speculated that Russian forces have approached the large coke plant in the town, which is a "key tactical location" near the main road leading to Avdiivka.

The production at the plant has been halted for months due to repeated Russian shelling.

Russian soldiers have recently advanced in the town of Stepove, north of the plant.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a missile strike on a residential building in the town of Selydove, about 40 kilometers east of Avdiivka, rose to three on Wednesday morning, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In southern Ukraine, a civilian was killed and another injured in Russian shelling on the city of Kherson, according to local officials on Thursday.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Attacks

Avdiivka

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Germany's extensive police operation targets Hezbollah-linked Islamic Association
Macron strongly condemns bombardment of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-06

Tensions rise as Ukraine accuses Russia of nighttime attacks

LBCI
World News
2023-11-14

Russia intensifies its attacks: Zelenskiy

LBCI
World News
2023-11-08

Car bombing kills Russian-backed politician in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-11-07

Ukrainian forces prepare for third Russian attack on Avdiivka

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

UN: Communications cut off ‘completely’ with Gaza due to running out of fuel

LBCI
World News
10:07

Heavy Rains in the Horn of Africa Leave Over 100 Dead and 700,000 Displaced

LBCI
World News
07:47

Israel dismisses UN rights chief request for access to country

LBCI
World News
06:39

US Congress ends threat of a government shutdown

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-31

The case of Israeli soldier Ori Megidish: Skepticism surrounds her release from Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-02

Baghdad Conference, with Macron's participation, postponed due to 'regional events'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-10

Erdogan and Sisi meet at the G20 summit after a decade of estrangement

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-10

Israeli army says will kill Hamas militants if seen firing from Gaza hospitals

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:21

Iran's unprecedented stance on Gaza: Khamenei's message and regional implications

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Intense shelling targets border towns in Southern Lebanon, with a projectile falling on an under-construction house

LBCI
Middle East News
13:25

Israel asks residents in eastern Khan Younis to 'evacuate immediately'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:14

Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Legislative and Cabinet developments: Lebanese Army Commander's fate hangs in the balance

LBCI
Middle East News
14:30

Gaza's death toll from Israeli bombing reaches 11,500, including 4,710 children

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More