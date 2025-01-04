ICRC President visits Lebanon, stresses importance of ceasefire for humanitarian aid

Lebanon News
2025-01-04 | 06:24
High views
ICRC President visits Lebanon, stresses importance of ceasefire for humanitarian aid
0min
ICRC President visits Lebanon, stresses importance of ceasefire for humanitarian aid

The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, visited Lebanon, where humanitarian needs remain immense after the recent escalation in hostilities.

Spoljaric emphasized the critical importance of maintaining the ceasefire, stating, "Preserving the ceasefire is essential to allow families to return to their homes, rebuild their lives, and enable the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in urgent need."

Spoljaric is scheduled to depart on Saturday for Syria, where she will meet with national and local authorities to assess the country's humanitarian needs.
 

Lebanon News

ICRC

Visit

Lebanon

Humanitarian Aid

Ceasefire

Israeli army advances toward Borj El Mlouk in South Lebanon, sets up barbed wire barricade
Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera
