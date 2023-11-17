Scholz: Israel's right to self-defense must not be questioned

World News
2023-11-17 | 13:24
High views
Scholz: Israel's right to self-defense must not be questioned

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated on Friday that Israel's right to defend itself should not be questioned, during his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Berlin.

In a joint press conference with Erdogan, who has been sharply critical of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, Scholz underlined the importance of making Israel's self-defense possible and not subjecting it to questioning. 


AFP

World News

Middle East News

Scholz

Germany

Israel

Right

Self-Defense

Questioned

