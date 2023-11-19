France prepares to send helicopter carrier 'Dixmude' to provide medical support to Gaza

France is gearing up to dispatch the helicopter carrier "Dixmude" to the Middle East in the upcoming days, equipped to offer "medical assistance" to Gaza, as announced by the Élysée Palace on Sunday.



The French Presidency reported that the ship "Dixmude" will sail "early next week" and "arrive in Egypt in the upcoming days."



The Élysée confirmed the dispatch of "a new plane carrying over ten tons of medical supplies arriving early next week."



Additionally, it stated that "France will contribute to European aid by sending medical equipment on European flights on November 23 and 30."



France emphasized that it is doing everything possible to contribute to the evacuation of injured and sick children from Gaza to its hospitals in need of urgent care.



French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Saturday with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi regarding ongoing negotiations for the release of those held by Hamas in Gaza.



French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, visited Doha on Saturday, mediating efforts to secure their release.



The Élysée highlighted on Sunday that the French President and his Egyptian counterpart agreed on the "need to increase the number of trucks entering Gaza and enhance coordination to deliver humanitarian aid and treat the wounded."





