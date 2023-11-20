African Union President: There is no excuse for the Israeli bombing in Gaza

The President of the African Union on Monday condemned the Israeli response to the attack launched by Hamas on October 7 on the territory of the Hebrew state.



He considered that there was “no excuse” for the intense bombing of the Gaza Strip.



The Union President Azali Assoumani said that what Hamas did was “condemnable... but the reaction has no excuse.”



He added during a press conference in Berlin, "Imagine a child who saw his mother or father killed... This breeds extremism."



AFP