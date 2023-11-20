News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden 'Believes' Imminent Agreement for the Release of Hostages Held by Hamas
World News
2023-11-20 | 13:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden 'Believes' Imminent Agreement for the Release of Hostages Held by Hamas
President Joe Biden announced on Monday that he "believes" reaching an agreement for the release of hostages held by the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip is imminent.
When asked by a journalist at an event held at the White House whether there is an imminent agreement to release the hostages, President Biden responded, "I believe so."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Biden
Hostages
Hamas
Palestine
Gaza
Israel
War
US
Next
Chinese Foreign Minister: The world must "act urgently" to stop the humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Biden's op-ed: Challenges and possible scenarios to implement a two-state solution
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-27
The Israeli army accuses Hamas of waging war from hospitals in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-27
The Israeli army accuses Hamas of waging war from hospitals in Gaza
0
World News
14:27
Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War
World News
14:27
Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War
0
World News
09:40
China's Xi, Macron discuss Israel-Hamas war in call
World News
09:40
China's Xi, Macron discuss Israel-Hamas war in call
0
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Israel’s War Cabinet approves US request to allow limited entry of fuel to Gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Israel’s War Cabinet approves US request to allow limited entry of fuel to Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:27
Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War
World News
14:27
Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War
0
World News
11:33
Bangladesh Sentences 139 Opposition Figures Ahead of Elections
World News
11:33
Bangladesh Sentences 139 Opposition Figures Ahead of Elections
0
World News
11:31
UN expects global temperature to rise between 2.5C and 2.9C by 2100
World News
11:31
UN expects global temperature to rise between 2.5C and 2.9C by 2100
0
World News
10:36
Spanish PM keeps most ministers in new cabinet
World News
10:36
Spanish PM keeps most ministers in new cabinet
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-19
Miraculous escape of mother and child in Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2023-11-19
Miraculous escape of mother and child in Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-30
Hezbollah 'directly' targets Israeli Branit barracks with four guided missiles
Lebanon News
2023-10-30
Hezbollah 'directly' targets Israeli Branit barracks with four guided missiles
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Controversial release: Irish Soldier Sean Rooney's alleged killer freed amid rising southern tensions
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Controversial release: Irish Soldier Sean Rooney's alleged killer freed amid rising southern tensions
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-20
The extension of the Army Commander's term is back in focus
Press Highlights
2023-11-20
The extension of the Army Commander's term is back in focus
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:34
Attack in Yaroun: Israeli artillery damages Saint Georges Church
Lebanon News
10:34
Attack in Yaroun: Israeli artillery damages Saint Georges Church
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Hezbollah's move: Baranit Barracks attack raises doubts in Kiryat Shmona
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
Hezbollah's move: Baranit Barracks attack raises doubts in Kiryat Shmona
3
Lebanon News
03:32
Hezbollah says targeted Zibdin barracks in Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
03:32
Hezbollah says targeted Zibdin barracks in Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons
4
Middle East News
09:20
Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Amos Hochstein mediates amid fears of wider escalation
Middle East News
09:20
Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Amos Hochstein mediates amid fears of wider escalation
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
The power of 'Hasbara': Unveiling Israel's organized propaganda machine
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
The power of 'Hasbara': Unveiling Israel's organized propaganda machine
6
Lebanon News
07:24
Russian Ambassador to Lebanon urges halt to military operations in the south
Lebanon News
07:24
Russian Ambassador to Lebanon urges halt to military operations in the south
7
Middle East News
07:57
Negotiations update: Israel-Hamas hostage exchange faces uncertainty
Middle East News
07:57
Negotiations update: Israel-Hamas hostage exchange faces uncertainty
8
Middle East News
04:37
Diplomatic push for peace in Gaza: Arab and Islamic leaders unite mission for ceasefire
Middle East News
04:37
Diplomatic push for peace in Gaza: Arab and Islamic leaders unite mission for ceasefire
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More