Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Chinese President calls for "International Peace Conference" to resolve the war between Israel and Hamas
World News
2023-11-21 | 09:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Chinese President calls for "International Peace Conference" to resolve the war between Israel and Hamas
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an "International Peace Conference" to address the war between Israel and Hamas during Tuesday's exceptional virtual summit of BRICS nations.
Speaking through an interpreter, Xi stated, "There cannot be sustainable peace and security in the Middle East without a just solution to the Palestinian issue," urging the prompt convening of an international peace conference to achieve international consensus.
He added that a similar conference would facilitate "working towards a quick, comprehensive, just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue."
During his intervention, the Chinese president noted that "since the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict erupted, China has been working to enhance peace talks and reach a ceasefire agreement."
He continued, stating that Beijing "has provided humanitarian assistance to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza" and will continue to do so.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Chinese
President
International
Peace
Conference
Israel
Hamas
Next
German Defense Minister arrived in Kyiv on unannounced visit
Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War
Previous
0
World News
10:00
Chinese president calls for immediate ceasefire in Israel-Hamas conflict
World News
10:00
Chinese president calls for immediate ceasefire in Israel-Hamas conflict
0
Middle East News
2023-11-11
Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza and International Peace Conference
Middle East News
2023-11-11
Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza and International Peace Conference
0
World News
2023-11-03
Erdogan Urges Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza, Vows Continued Efforts for International Peace Conference
World News
2023-11-03
Erdogan Urges Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza, Vows Continued Efforts for International Peace Conference
0
Middle East News
2023-11-01
Iran, Turkey call for conference to prevent war escalation between Israel and Hamas
Middle East News
2023-11-01
Iran, Turkey call for conference to prevent war escalation between Israel and Hamas
0
World News
11:08
BRICS leaders call for 'immediate and permanent humanitarian ceasefire' in Gaza
World News
11:08
BRICS leaders call for 'immediate and permanent humanitarian ceasefire' in Gaza
0
World News
10:32
EU gives green light to continue providing development aid to Palestinians
World News
10:32
EU gives green light to continue providing development aid to Palestinians
0
World News
10:00
Chinese president calls for immediate ceasefire in Israel-Hamas conflict
World News
10:00
Chinese president calls for immediate ceasefire in Israel-Hamas conflict
0
World News
09:23
Putin: BRICS could help reach political settlement in Gaza war
World News
09:23
Putin: BRICS could help reach political settlement in Gaza war
0
Middle East News
2023-10-08
Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine: Pope Francis
Middle East News
2023-10-08
Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine: Pope Francis
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:32
Lebanese journalist toll rises: Israel's systematic attacks on media personnel
News Bulletin Reports
10:32
Lebanese journalist toll rises: Israel's systematic attacks on media personnel
0
Lebanon News
08:17
US pledges ongoing collaboration with Lebanon for regional peace, Biden says on Independence Day
Lebanon News
08:17
US pledges ongoing collaboration with Lebanon for regional peace, Biden says on Independence Day
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-18
Army Commander’s fate hangs on Cabinet session amidst opposition and intensive communications
Press Highlights
2023-11-18
Army Commander’s fate hangs on Cabinet session amidst opposition and intensive communications
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:52
Hezbollah targets Israeli military intelligence unit, inflicting casualties in response to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalists
Lebanon News
08:52
Hezbollah targets Israeli military intelligence unit, inflicting casualties in response to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalists
2
Lebanon News
05:57
Final message: Al-Mayadeen airs colleague Farah Omar's last words before Israeli strike
Lebanon News
05:57
Final message: Al-Mayadeen airs colleague Farah Omar's last words before Israeli strike
3
Press Highlights
03:39
This is the condition set by the Israeli side for de-escalation
Press Highlights
03:39
This is the condition set by the Israeli side for de-escalation
4
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing those inside
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing those inside
5
Lebanon News
05:23
Al-Mayadeen mourns correspondent Farah Omar, photographer Rabih Maamari targeted by Israel
Lebanon News
05:23
Al-Mayadeen mourns correspondent Farah Omar, photographer Rabih Maamari targeted by Israel
6
Lebanon News
06:21
Hezbollah condemns 'heinous zionist aggression' on Al-Mayadeen team
Lebanon News
06:21
Hezbollah condemns 'heinous zionist aggression' on Al-Mayadeen team
7
Lebanon News
05:09
Two journalists and a civilian killed in Israeli shelling that targeted Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:09
Two journalists and a civilian killed in Israeli shelling that targeted Southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
04:28
An Israeli raid hits house in Kfarkela, kills elderly woman, wounds granddaughter
Lebanon News
04:28
An Israeli raid hits house in Kfarkela, kills elderly woman, wounds granddaughter
