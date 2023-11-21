Chinese President calls for "International Peace Conference" to resolve the war between Israel and Hamas

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an "International Peace Conference" to address the war between Israel and Hamas during Tuesday's exceptional virtual summit of BRICS nations.



Speaking through an interpreter, Xi stated, "There cannot be sustainable peace and security in the Middle East without a just solution to the Palestinian issue," urging the prompt convening of an international peace conference to achieve international consensus.



He added that a similar conference would facilitate "working towards a quick, comprehensive, just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue."



During his intervention, the Chinese president noted that "since the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict erupted, China has been working to enhance peace talks and reach a ceasefire agreement."



He continued, stating that Beijing "has provided humanitarian assistance to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza" and will continue to do so.





AFP