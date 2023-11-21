White House: Washington may once again classify the Houthis as a "terrorist organization"

The United States stated on Tuesday that it is considering the possibility of reclassifying Yemen's Houthi rebels as a "terrorist organization" once again, following their seizure of a cargo ship linked to an Israeli businessman in the Red Sea.



National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters, "In light of the piracy of a ship in international waters, we have initiated a review of potential terrorism designations and will also explore other options with our allies and partners."



AFP