Paris 'hopes' for the release of French hostages in ceasefire agreement

2023-11-22 | 03:33
Paris 'hopes' for the release of French hostages in ceasefire agreement

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Wednesday that Paris hopes that French citizens will be among the hostages released as part of the "humanitarian ceasefire" agreement between Israel and Hamas. 

Colonna explained to "France Inter" radio, "We hope there are French citizens. We hope for that and are working towards it." The minister also welcomed "Qatar's efforts in particular," which played the role of mediator in reaching the agreement. 

AFP   
 

World News

Middle East News

France

Catherine Colonna

Paris

French

Citizens

Hostages

Ceasefire

Israel

Hamas

